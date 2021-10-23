In-form Boston Town face 'tough' FA Vase test against a Hanley side packed with Football League experience

Town drew 2-2 at Skegness on Wednesday. Photo: Oliver Atkin

In-form Boston Town face a tough test in the FA Vase this afternoon.

The Poachers - who made it eight unbeaten with Wednesday's 2-2 draw at Skegness - host Midland League Premier outfit Hanley, who have plenty of experience in their squad.

Defender Ryan Shotton, who only left Middlesbrough last year, former Tranmere Rovers and Scunthorpe United striker Chris Dagnall, Ryan Campbell-Gordon - formerly of Port Vale - and Louis Dodds, previously with Port Vale, Chesterfield and Lincoln City, are all part of the set-up at the Stoke-based club.

“It’s going to be a tough game by the looks of some of the players they’ve got, it’s an ex-pros list,” said Edgley.

“But at this stage it doesn’t matter who you get as they’re all tough games and good teams.

“The main thing is we’re at home. We’re happy with that. We’d rather they came here than we travelled to Stoke.”