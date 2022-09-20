In-form Skegness Town all set for FA Vase test against Quorn

Skegness boss Chris Rawlinson is in confident mood ahead of the weekend. Photo: Skegness Town FC.

The Lilywhites go into the game in good form, having beaten Belper United 1-0 in the league last Saturday, a result which came off the back of a 4-0 success at Deeping Rangers a few days earlier.

And despite coming up against divisional rivals who are much-fancied this season, Rawlinson believes his players will relish the opportunity.

He said: “The whole squad is really looking forward to this.

"Quorn are one of the favorites to win our league and they score loads of goals but having said that, I fancy is to beat anyone at home as we proved in the FA Cup against higher level opposition. We just feel at ease at the Vertigo.

“The lads desperately want a good run in the Vase and if we are able to get the result on Saturday then we have confidence we can get a run going.

"I ask the supporters to really get behind the team and help push us over the line as it really does help, and whilst on paper Quorn will be favourites as I will ask is for the team to give everything they have and hopefully that will be enough to get us into the next round.”

Rawlinson said he was pleased with the three points gained against Belper on Saturday, the visitors also having had a man sent off, although he felt his side weren’t at their best.

He said: “It was another pleasing result although we made hard work of it.

"Belper were very well organised and difficult to break down, even with a man less, but we weren't quick enough in possession and played in front of them to much.

"We didn't really make the man advantage count but having said that we made some slight tactical tweeks at half-time and ultimately that created the goal with a great finish by Jonny Lockie.

"Another clean sheet was pleasing also and apart from one great save, they didn't trouble us, so I feel we have got a grip of defending but we do have to play with more tempo and positivity especially in games at home when we are the favourites.”