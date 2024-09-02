​In-form Skegness Town please manager Rawlinson

Jordan Smith celebrates his winner at Kimberley. Photo: Jason Chadwick.

​Chris Rawlinson was delighted with another three points on Saturday as Skegness Town continued their fine run of form.

​The 1-0 success at Kimberley MW put them sixth in the UCL Premier North standings.

And having won four of their last five unbeaten games, the Lilywhites boss was pleased to see their form holding firm.

He said: “It was really pleasing on Saturday and backed up the great result at Belper.

Aron Jones (left) takes on Ryan Wheatley.

"It was a good performance – we controlled the game whilst not having huge amounts of possession for once, or at least considerably less than the last few games.

"We allowed them to have the ball and then we were solid in defence again and ended up being the more threatening to score.

"It took a great finish from Jordan Smith, volleying into the top corner from just inside the box, to win it for us but I wouldn’t say we were ever in any trouble or in danger of losing, although you can always make a mistake and let one in.

"In the main we controlled the game as we wanted to, pushed to win the game, and the bench was strong if we needed to introduce people to try and win the game.

Ben Morley evades a Conor Marshall challenge.

"That’s four wins and a draw in the last five and now we’ve got two Lincolnshire derbies to look forward to.”

The first of those is at home to Sleaford Town on Saturday, who won 4-0 against Deeping Rangers last weekend, before Harrowby United are then the visitors on Saturday.

Rawlinson added: “We know lots about Sleaford, they’re big and strong and have lots of their own threats, they’ll defend well, and we haven’t had a great record against them over the years so it’s one where we’re looking forward to putting that right.

"The whole squad should be available which is great news.

Jamie Waters gets involved.

"We’re not looking too much further ahead than Wednesday but if we can pick up some points this week then we’re right in the mix.

"We are now in the sense that we’ve caught up with the teams in the top five and are within three points of the top three, albeit teams below us have games in hand.

"So it’ll all settle down soon but we just need to keep ticking away, keep doing what we’re doing and picking up results.”