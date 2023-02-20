​In-form Sleaford win once more

​Sleaford Town made it five wins from six United Counties League Premier Division North games with a determined 1-0 victory over a challenging Heather St. Johns side on Saturday afternoon.

The Greens were once again not at their fluent best but got the job done in Leicestershire in the face of a stern challenge from an improving Heather side.

Sleaford could have found themselves behind at the break were it not for a string of fine saves from keeper Liam Flitton, most notably when he tipped first Emile Beckford’s and then Jack Henchcliffe’s efforts onto the crossbar.

The visitors were much-improved during the second-half and ultimately grabbed the match-winning goal in the 58th minute when Akeel Francis set up Joe Smith to caress the ball beyond Matt White in the Saints goal as the Greens kept up the pressure on the promotion places in the Premier Division North.​

Joe Smith (centre) is congratulated after netting Sleaford's winner. Photo: Ollie Atkin.

For player/manager Tom Ward it was a case of job done in Leicestershire.

He said: “We were playing against a side who are scrapping for their lives and for every single point they can get, and they grafted for every ball they could get their hands on - they made it difficult for us.

“They gave us a good run for their money but I thought it was all about us second half and we were well worth three points and a win. I’m really pleased with the boys for keeping that momentum going.”

The Greens will now focus on making United Counties League Cup progress in midweek when Newark & Sherwood United visit The Longwater Stadium in quarter-final action, kick-off 7.45pm. That game is followed by the visit of promotion rivals Quorn AFC to Lincolnshire on Saturday afternoon, kick-off 3pm.

Ward added: “We rotated a few today as we’ve got that big midweek game. It’ll be a nice local derby for us so it’s another great game, we’ll probably shuffle the pack again in midweek.”