​In-form Wongers delight Rawdon

John Rawdon has been pleased with Horncastle's recent displays. Photo: Rob Savage.

​John Rawdon was delighted after seeing his Horncastle Town side record two impressive wins on the bounce.

​A Theo Williams hat-trick gave the first team a second league win on the bounce as Lincoln United Development were overwhelmed 6-1 on The Wong on Wednesday night, just days after they won 4-0 at Grimsby Borough Reserves.

Town went behind early on but responded brilliantly through Liam Cotton’s lob and Scott Lowman’s close-range finish to go into the break leading 2-1.

Williams, on for the injured Cotton, soon got himself on the scoresheet, before Brenden Parker got the fourth and Williams added two more to round off a fine win.

And joint-boss Rawdon praised his players, saying: “It was a really good result and performance and made it back-to-back wins for the first time this season which was good.

"We’d played really well on the Saturday and got a good result, so it was nice to be able to back that up and show a little bit of consistency.

"We had to shuffle the pack as two of our young lads had played for Boston United the previous night, and to be fair Lincoln started the better side and were a bit sharper and brighter and we were giving the ball away too easily.

"They went 1-0 up after 20 minutes but we needed that kick up the backside but a great lob from Liam was reward for some good performances in recent weeks, then we got ahead by half-time and started to assert our dominance.

"Theo Williams hasn’t had much game time in recent weeks but produced a great finish to make it 3-1 and Brenden Parker as running riot and causing problems, scoring the fourth and assisting Theo for his other goals.”

Following a free weekend last weekend, Horncastle are back in action on Saturday with a County Junior Cup game at Crowle Colts.