It capped a brilliant end to the season which saw them win two ties on penalties before showing plenty more bottle in the final.
The win was captured by our photographer Richard Parkes in these great images.
1. Brackley 1 Boston United 2
Michael Bostwick leads out the team. Photo: Richard Parkes
2. Brackley 1 Boston United 2
Keaton Ward’s shot finds it’s way into the net to equalise for The Pilgrims. Photo: Richard Parkes
3. Keaton Ward is congratulated after levelling for Boston :Brackley 1 Boston United 2
Keaton Ward is congratulated after levelling for Boston :Boston United sealed promotion to the National League after three brilliant displays in the play-offs. Photo: Richard Parkes
4. Brackley 1 Boston United 2
Ian Culverhouse with assistant Paul Bostock. Photo: Richard Parkes