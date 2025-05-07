IN PICTURES: Boston United open-top bus tour and civic reception, May 2000

By David Seymour
Published 7th May 2025, 16:28 BST
Updated 7th May 2025, 16:47 BST
Here is a selection of photographs from 25 years ago today, showing Boston United celebrating their Dr Martens League Championship success with an open-top bus tour of the town.

The event was followed by a civic reception, staged by Boston Borough Council, at the Assembly Rooms.

The Pilgrims had been crowned champions the previous month with a 3-1 win against Grantham Town.

It meant, after a seven-year absence, the club would be playing in the Conference again.

A scene from Boston United's open-top bus tour in May 2000 following championship glory in the Dr Martens League.

1. Boston United open-top bus tour and civic reception, May 2000

A scene from Boston United's open-top bus tour in May 2000 following championship glory in the Dr Martens League. Photo: Bob Whitaker, Boston Standard

Boston United supporters standing in front of the open-top bus at the club's former home in York Street.

2. Boston United open-top bus tour and civic reception, May 2000

Boston United supporters standing in front of the open-top bus at the club's former home in York Street. Photo: Bob Whitaker, Boston Standard

The players' and management staff's wives and girlfriends, alongside the Dr Martens League Premier Division Shield.

3. Boston United open-top bus tour and civic reception, May 2000

The players' and management staff's wives and girlfriends, alongside the Dr Martens League Premier Division Shield. Photo: Bob Whitaker, Boston Standard

Two of the younger supporters present on the day.

4. Boston United open-top bus tour and civic reception, May 2000

Two of the younger supporters present on the day. Photo: Bob Whitaker, Boston Standard

