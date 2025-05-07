IN PICTURES: Boston United open-top bus tour and civic reception, May 2000

The Pilgrims had been crowned champions the previous month with a 3-1 win against Grantham Town.
It meant, after a seven-year absence, the club would be playing in the Conference again.
1. Boston United open-top bus tour and civic reception, May 2000
A scene from Boston United's open-top bus tour in May 2000 following championship glory in the Dr Martens League. Photo: Bob Whitaker, Boston Standard
2. Boston United open-top bus tour and civic reception, May 2000
Boston United supporters standing in front of the open-top bus at the club's former home in York Street. Photo: Bob Whitaker, Boston Standard
3. Boston United open-top bus tour and civic reception, May 2000
The players' and management staff's wives and girlfriends, alongside the Dr Martens League Premier Division Shield. Photo: Bob Whitaker, Boston Standard
4. Boston United open-top bus tour and civic reception, May 2000
Two of the younger supporters present on the day. Photo: Bob Whitaker, Boston Standard
