In pictures: Our best images from Boston United's National League North play-off final win over Brackley Town

Boston United are back.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 6th May 2024, 17:31 BST
A 2-1 comeback win at Brackley confirmed United’s place in next season’s National League.

It capped a brilliant end to the season which saw them win two ties on penalties before showing plenty more bottle in the final.

The win was captured by our photographer Richard Parkes in these great images.

Michael Bostwick leads out the team.

Michael Bostwick leads out the team. Photo: Richard Parkes

Keaton Ward’s shot finds it’s way into the net to equalise for The Pilgrims.

Keaton Ward’s shot finds it’s way into the net to equalise for The Pilgrims. Photo: Richard Parkes

Keaton Ward is congratulated after levelling for Boston :Boston United sealed promotion to the National League after three brilliant displays in the play-offs.

Keaton Ward is congratulated after levelling for Boston :Boston United sealed promotion to the National League after three brilliant displays in the play-offs. Photo: Richard Parkes

Ian Culverhouse with assistant Paul Bostock.

Ian Culverhouse with assistant Paul Bostock. Photo: Richard Parkes

