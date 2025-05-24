Keaton Ward is one of seven players leaving Boston United this summer.

Striker Jacob Hazel has been ruled out of action for the foreseeable future with a knee injury.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old sustained damage to his left knee during the Pilgrims’ final home fixture against Gateshead on April 26.

Given the player had received the offer of a new contract only days before sustaining the injury, United have honoured their commitment and he has penned a new one-year deal, with a further year option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United chairman David Newton said: “It is a huge blow to lose Jacob’s services, but he has given the club brilliant service during his two seasons here – helping us earn promotion and then spearheading our survival bid – so it is important to look after him.

“We wish him well in his recovery journey – and look forward to seeing him back in amber and black as soon as possible.” Hazel netted 16 goals during the Pilgrims’ first season back at National League level – and has 21 goals in total to his credit since arriving at the club from Darlington in November 2023.

Meanwhile, midfielder Keaton Ward will leave the Jakemans Community Stadium this summer.

The 25-year-old had been in discussions regarding his future - but will now depart as the Pilgrims continue their transition to full-time football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United chairman David Newton said: “It has been mutually agreed that Keaton will leave the club. He played a key part in the promotion to the National League, scoring a hugely important goal in the promotion final against Brackley.

“He was then a very influential player in helping keep the club in the National League this season. He handled these contract negotiations with the same professionalism that he portrayed during his whole period with the club, and he leaves with our very best wishes.”

Michael Bostwick, Kieran Coates, Tom Leak, Adam Marriott, Brad Nicholson and Mitch Roberts will also depart after the club confirmed their retained list.

New deals have been offered to Cameron Green, Jake Lovelace, Jordan Richards, Jai Rowe, Jacob Scott and Connor Teale.

Discussions are currently underway with Dan Adshead, Cameron Gregory and Zak Mills.