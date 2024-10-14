Injury ends Horncastle game with them 2-0 up

Horncastle Town bosses John (left) and Will Rawdon.

​Horncastle Town were denied what looked likely to be a return to winning ways on Saturday as a serious injury to an opposition player caused their match to be abandoned.

The Wongers were 2-0 up away at Lincoln United Development thanks to first-half goals from Toby Cotton and Jamie Behan, with Lincoln also having had a man sent off.

But the injury then curtailed the match, and whilst Horncastle joint-boss Will Rawdon was frustrated by the outcome, he agreed safety had to come first.

He said: “We were in control from minute one and having gone 2-0 up they then had a man sent off and it felt like there was only going to be one winner.

"Then the injury came to one of their players, which at the time was said to be a suspected spinal injury, and of course nobody can take a risk on any player’s welfare, so the ambulance came, took the Lincoln player away and the game was then abandoned.

"Since then we’ve had a report to say the player is absolutely fine and that there’s no issue there, which at the end of the day is one plus to take from the game.”

Horncastle came into the game off the back of a 9-0 loss at Nettleham the week before and then a 4-0 reverse at home to Skegness Town Reserves in midweek, with Rawdon adding: “We’d asked for a response and even if we’d won it wouldn’t have been the complete answer as it would have just papered over the cracks, but would have been a good way to kick start the season and turn over our form so far.”

Horncastle now prepare to host Crowle Colts on Saturday, who lie second in the league following the weekend’s games.

Rawdon added: “It’ll be another tough test as again they’re one of the favourites and we’ve just got to apply ourselves really.

"We’ve played the leaders Nettleham twice and not laid a glove on them which was the most disappointing part of the results.

"Losing the game is one thing but if you don’t put up a fight it’s not acceptable and that’s not what we’re about as a management team.

"So with the Crowle game, all we’re going to ask for is the lads put in a performance, lay a glove on them and see where we are come the end of the game.”​