Interim boss Green looking for first Boston United win at play-off chasing Spennymoor Town

Pilgrims returning north

By Duncan Browne
Friday, 21st January 2022, 11:53 am
Danny Elliott scored a penalty as Boston were beaten 2-1 against Spennymoor in August. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Paul Green will lead Boston United to Spennymoor Town on Saturday, with the interim boss still looking for his first win in the hotseat.

The Pilgrims' stand-in boss has seen his side draw at Gloucester and beaten at FA Trophy opponents Morpeth since taking over from Craig Elliott.

While Boston know victory will see them retain their National League North play-off spot, Moors - who won 2-1 at the Jakemans Community Stadium on the opening day of the season - could find themselves in the top seven if they secure the three points at The Brewery Field.

Moors are three places, but just a point, behind United, one of a number of sides looking to force their way into the top seven.

A 3-1 defeat at Blyth Spartans is Spennymoor's only defeat in seven matches, while at home they are unbeaten in five - their last defeat at the Brewery Field being November's 2-1 defeat to leaders Gateshead.

Spennymoor - who have ex-Pilgrims Brad Abbott, Luke Spokes and Frank Mulhern in their squad - have brought in winger Claudio Ofosu from Kettering Town this week.

Boston's Jake Wright jnr will begin his three game ban after being sent off against Morpeth.

