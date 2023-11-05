Dakin goal earns a late draw for Boston Town
He pounced in the 89th minute just a minute after Richard Ford had given them a sniff with his first goal of the season.
Dakin and fellow new siging Sisa Tuntulwana both came on in the second half as Boston reshuffled their pack after Fraser Bayliss was harshly sent off.
Last season's top scorer saw red after 36 minutes after appearing to kick out at an opponent.
Newark went ahead on the hour out of the blue from a stunning strike by Ainsley Finney.
After 77 minutes an unfortunate own goal by Dan Worthington made it 2-0 and seemed to have sealed victory for the visitors.
But this Town side never know when they're beaten and conjured those 2 late goals to end a sequence of 4 league defeats in a row.
Manager Martyn Bunce is delighted to have brought in Dakin and Tuntulwana to strengthen his squad.
Dakin, 22, has joined from Wyberton, having netted 16 goals for them this season from just 11 appearances, making him the Lincs League’s top scorer.
Bunce said: “He’s a player that works so hard at his game and obviously can score goals. We would also like to say a big thank you to Wyberton for helping the transfer go through smoothly.”
Pacy 20-year-old defender Tuntulwana arrives from Wisbech Town.
Bunce said: “He’s a very good young local lad who has got loads of potential."