Register
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Dakin goal earns a late draw for Boston Town

Lucas Dakin scored a dramatic late goal on his debut to rescue an unlikely point for the Poachers in a 2-2 at home to Newark and Sherwood United.
By Sports Reporter
Published 5th Nov 2023, 11:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

He pounced in the 89th minute just a minute after Richard Ford had given them a sniff with his first goal of the season.

Dakin and fellow new siging Sisa Tuntulwana both came on in the second half as Boston reshuffled their pack after Fraser Bayliss was harshly sent off.

Last season's top scorer saw red after 36 minutes after appearing to kick out at an opponent.

Most Popular
Luke Wilson collects his man of the match award.Luke Wilson collects his man of the match award.
Luke Wilson collects his man of the match award.

Newark went ahead on the hour out of the blue from a stunning strike by Ainsley Finney.

After 77 minutes an unfortunate own goal by Dan Worthington made it 2-0 and seemed to have sealed victory for the visitors.

But this Town side never know when they're beaten and conjured those 2 late goals to end a sequence of 4 league defeats in a row.

Manager Martyn Bunce is delighted to have brought in Dakin and Tuntulwana to strengthen his squad.

Dakin, 22, has joined from Wyberton, having netted 16 goals for them this season from just 11 appearances, making him the Lincs League’s top scorer.

Bunce said: “He’s a player that works so hard at his game and obviously can score goals. We would also like to say a big thank you to Wyberton for helping the transfer go through smoothly.”

Pacy 20-year-old defender Tuntulwana arrives from Wisbech Town.

Bunce said: “He’s a very good young local lad who has got loads of potential."

Related topics:Boston TownSherwood