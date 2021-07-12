England fans cheer on their team - despite defeat - photo gallery

Gareth Southgate’s team are the first England side to reach the final of a major tournament for 55 years and households, businesses and pubgoers across the Sleaford area, as well as the nation, were urging the players on throughout the evening.

Homes were decked out with flags, as were some businesses in the town, such as Tablez restaurant and the town centre was buzzing with fans eager to watch together at one of the pubs screening the match.

Sadly it was not to be and apart from a small element who vandalised a town centre restaurant, most trooped home in the rain to sleep it off and think about next year’s World Cup 2022 hopes.

We visited several of the bars to photograph fans in the build up to the match, as well as catching the early optimism after the first amazing goal by Luke Shaw. Some people also sent in their photos of how they were celebrating the big occasion.

