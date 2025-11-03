Watch Boston United v Aldershot Town for just £1

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 14:29 GMT
Youngsters can watch Boston v Aldershot for just £1. Pic: Chris Bray.placeholder image
Youngsters can watch Boston v Aldershot for just £1. Pic: Chris Bray.
Boston United's final pre-Christmas outing – against Aldershot Town on Saturday December 20 – has been designated as 'kids for a quid' in all areas.

In conjunction with Boston United Supporters Association, under-16s will be able to take advantage of the special festive offer – with two children able to gain discounted admission per paying adult.

With the Acorn Taxis (West) Stand operating reserved seating, supporters are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance, where they can select specific seats across the stand.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Contactless payments will still be available on the turnstiles on the day – with those supporters asked to sit in Block B (accessible via turnstiles W1 and W2) or Block H (accessible via turnstiles W3 and W4).

As a more general rule for 2025-2026, any match-by-match purchasers must not sit in a seat which contains a season ticket, executive box or Club 85 hospitality sticker.

Home fans can purchase in the Acorn Taxis (West) Stand, the North Stand and the Optic-Kleer East Stand (home section). Away fans should buy tickets in the Optic-Kleer East Stand (away section).

Related topics:Aldershot TownBoston United
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice