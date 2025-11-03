Youngsters can watch Boston v Aldershot for just £1. Pic: Chris Bray.

Boston United's final pre-Christmas outing – against Aldershot Town on Saturday December 20 – has been designated as 'kids for a quid' in all areas.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In conjunction with Boston United Supporters Association, under-16s will be able to take advantage of the special festive offer – with two children able to gain discounted admission per paying adult.

With the Acorn Taxis (West) Stand operating reserved seating, supporters are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance, where they can select specific seats across the stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contactless payments will still be available on the turnstiles on the day – with those supporters asked to sit in Block B (accessible via turnstiles W1 and W2) or Block H (accessible via turnstiles W3 and W4).

As a more general rule for 2025-2026, any match-by-match purchasers must not sit in a seat which contains a season ticket, executive box or Club 85 hospitality sticker.

Home fans can purchase in the Acorn Taxis (West) Stand, the North Stand and the Optic-Kleer East Stand (home section). Away fans should buy tickets in the Optic-Kleer East Stand (away section).