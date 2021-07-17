"It felt like the ground was alive for the first time!" David Newton, Craig Elliott and Scott Garner react to fan returning to Boston United

Boston United fans finally got to watch their side play in the Jakemans Community Stadium for the first time today.

It has been almost eight years since chairman David Newton first announced plans to move the club from their York Street home to land on the south of the town.

Although the Pilgrims debuted at the ground last season, lockdown meant supporters had even longer to wait until they could finally watch a game down Pilgrims Way.

But on a sundrenched Saturday afternoon United delivered, beating a Lincoln City side 5-0.

"It's brilliant! We've been off for so long it's great to hear the roar," said defender Scott Garner.

"Football's not the same for me - it's not been right. To come out, see fans, score goals and hear the crowd celebrating, it's football back to normal. Long may it last.

"Footballers can play football all day but it's not right without the fans. Hopefully, we can get more in next time, fill the stadium up and start getting some more good results.

"As a player you get that bit of excitement again and it helps. You've got the crowd behind you and you want to impress. Keep bringing them in, more and more."

For supporters it was an opportunity to get a feel for new surroundings. But for chairman David Newton, the emphasis was on ensuring the the first real test of playing in front of a crowd went by without any hitches.

"It was great but it was all about safety today and making sure everything was working," he said.

"That sounds a little bit boring but everything's gone OK, so we're quite pleased with that.

"There's a few things we can tweak for next time but that's what today's been about for me."

Responding to positive responses from supporters, Mr Newton added: "It's nice. We've obviously had a lot of people in the West Stand for the function suite but you never know what fans who stand on the terraces think.

"As we move forward it'll be nice to get it pretty full, although it's still a scary time with Covid."

Manager Craig Elliott enjoyed the buzz of supporters once again.

"It was brilliant," he said.

"The warm-up's a thing for me, when you hear fans coming in. It was nice for me, it felt like the ground was alive for the first time.

"It's was a good day, you could see that extra 10 per cent from the p[layers, they were buzzing off the fans. It was a totally different experience.

"We saw a small insight and that will only grow."

