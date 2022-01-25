"It means a lot to these boys!" Sleaford Town strengthen togetherness following tough week

Tom Ward. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Tom Ward believes a rollercoaster week at Eslaforde Park has brought everyone at Sleaford Town closer together.

Player-manager Ward temporarily quit the club in the week before talks with the board saw him return to the role days later, before overseeing Saturday’s 1-0 victory over in-form Leicester Nirvana.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I handed my notice in but the main thing is I’m back at the club,” Ward said after the weekend’s victory.

“We all feel that, as a club, we’ve moved forward and, not only that, it’s knitted us all together.

“You can see by the reaction of them players and you can see on the pitch.”

The togetherness at the club was certainly not in doubt at full time with players celebrating with fans and vice-chairman Dean Williams at the final whistle.

“It means a lot to these boys,” Ward added.

“It means a lot to be a part of Sleaford Town - the people who come watch us, the board, the people who work the bar and the volunteers who do the pitch.

“It’s all of us pulling one way and we’ll continue to do that and continue to press on.”

On Wednesday morning the Greens issued a statement announcing that Ward had resigned from his role as player-manager at the United Counties League Premier Division North club, even asking for applicants to get in contact with chairman Nigel Wedgwood.