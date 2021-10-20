"It'll be a feisty, entertaining game!" Familiar foes ready for action as Skegness Town and Boston Town prepare for UCL Premier North clash

Collins in his Boston Town dug-out days.

Skegness Town boss Nathan Collins is targeting two wins from two Lincolnshire derbies this week.

The Lilywhites will entertain Boston Town this evening (Wednesday, KO 7.45pm) before Saturday’s arrival of Pinchbeck United in the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy (KO

3pm).

Skegness and Boston are battling for top six berths in the United Counties League Premier Division North this season.

The two rivals know plenty about each other with former Poachers James Lambley, Duran Reynolds, Macauley Parker, Luke Rayner-Mistry, Ben Davison, Liam Parker, Jason Field, George Hobbins and Corey Cunliffe in the Lilywhites squad and Richard Ford back at Boston following his spell on the coast.

“Boston have had a good start. Looking at the table they’ve had a decent start and got maybe what we haven’t had in recent weeks, some forwards who are banging goals in,” said Collins, a former Poachers player and manager, who last week called on his side to find their ruthless streak.

“It’s always nice to see them doing well but it’ll be a feisty, entertaining game when we play them with it being a local derby.

“We want to take three points off any teams coming to us, that’s the aim for every game.

“It’ll be nice to see Mick (Vines, Boston chairman) after and have a drink, but we’ll definitely be looking to have the points before then.”