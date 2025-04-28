Boston United can look forward to another season in the National League after securing a stunning survival. Pic: Chris Bray.

Graham Coughlan has described Boston United’s National League survival as ‘a miracle.’

The plucky Pilgrims completed the great escape by defeating Gateshead at the Jakemans Community Stadium on Saturday after they had looked dead and buried at one point in the season.

But a stunning run of form made battling United one of the best teams in the league and saw them claw back a 12 point deficit to ensure an unlikely survival.

“They have delivered what I believe is nothing short of a miracle,” said Coughlan. “ “To be on 55 points at this moment in time from where we were is remarkable.

“It’s a club achievement. The fans have cheered us off the pitch and got behind us, they made my job so much easier with the encouragemen they have given. It created the culture and an environment we have built at this club.”

And the United boss already has his sights on a much improved second season in the National League.

“I want to keep driving, I want more, I want to keep pushing,” he added.

“With this group of lads we have a real good chance of lifting the standards. There is a tired group of lads in there now and the end of season can’t come quick enough.

“They need to refresh and recover. It's been a long hard slog for them. The intensity we play and train at was always going to take its toll. We need to address strength in depth going forward.”

Keaton Ward, making his 100th appearance for the club, opened the scoring in the 10th minute after he took full advantage of a poor pass by Jamie Bramwell to run through unopposed and score

United's lead was short-lived though and with the home defence all drawn across to deal with Jovan Malcolm, Luke Hannant was afforded the freedom of the penalty area to finish the eventual cross from the Heed left.

United lost the services of Jacob Hazel to a knee injury but his replacement James Gale made his mark less than three minutes after emerging as a sub to score what proved to be a winner in the 35th minute.

Gateshead's Kenton Richardson went close with two late headers, but United held on.