"It's a tough one!" Skegness Town, Sleaford Town and Boston Town eyeing Lincs Senior Trophy semi-final spots

Town boss Nathan Collins.

The three remaining Lincolnshire Senior Trophy semi-finalists will be settled this evening.

Skegness Town travel to Grimsby Borough, while Sleaford Town head north to Bottesford and Boston Town will be ion action at Winterton Rangers.

Skegness manager Nathan Collins will return to his former club, but he will be forced into making changes to his Lilywhites side, already hit with injury and suspension.

“It’s a tough one,” Collins said.

“We’ve got lads who are cup tied, we can’t bring any of the reserves in as they’ve played in a different version of the Lincs Cup.

“We will be thin on the ground and Grimsby Borough will be one of the better sides at step five, they’re top of their league and they’ve got some really good lads.”

Borough currently top the Northern Counties East League Premier Division, unbeaten in their last five contests.

But Skegness have also found some form after picking up their third win in a row at Melton Town on Saturday, winning 1-0.

“The Lincs Cup is not something I’m massively concerned about, but if we have to give lads coming back from injury a run we’ll do that,” the manager added.

Sleaford will be looking to put Saturday's defeat at Long Eaton behind them while Boston will be looking to build on their recent run of good form.