"It's an area I'm going to have to sort out!" Craig Elliott hints at changes to defence after another heavy away defeat for Boston United

Craig Elliott. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Craig Elliott has hinted he will make changes to his Boston United backline following another heavy away defeat.

The Pilgrims were beaten 4-1 at Southport this afternoon, following on from last week's 4-0 reverse at Chester.

"You can't hide behind the result. I'm not too downhearted with many aspects of the performance but you could clearly see defensively we were found wanting and it's an area I'm going to have to sort out," Elliott told BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

"I've had patience with certain players but stats don't lie - we've conceded far to many goals and when you're conceding goals you're not going to win, simple as that."

Marcus Carver and former Pilgrims Jordan Archer put the Sandgrounders 2-0 up before Fraser Preston gave the visitors hope of a comeback.

However, carver completed his hat-trick with two late strikes.

Elliott added: "First and foremost you've got to give yourself a base to win games of football and we're not doing that.

"The goals are soft, the goals are preventable, they're all down to us.

"Sometimes you can come away and say the opposition were brilliant today, no disrespect to Southport, I don't think they were peppering our goal."