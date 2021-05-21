It's the final week of the Lincs League Cup... who can still qualify for a final?

Louth Town and Nettleham can still qualify for finals. Photo: Oliver Atkin

The Lincs League Cup groups stages will conclude this weekend.

North League leaders Tetney Rovers will be looking to solidify top spot this evening as they travel to Immingham Town (KO 7pm).

However, Immingham are currently fourth but could still finish top on goal difference if they beat their guests by five goals or more.

Yet a draw would be enough for Tetney to be guaranteed a finish in the top two and qualify for a final as third place Nunsthorpe Tavern host Epworth Town on Saturday.

Victory for either of these sides, however, could see them finish top if they win by enough goals.

Also in the North League, sixth place Keelby United entertain Grimsby Borough Reserves.

The top two will go head to head in the South League as Louth Town entertain Wyberton.

Wyberton are top on goal difference but both sides have 16 points, meaning victory for either would guarantee top spot.

Third place Nettleham are three points behind and are still mathematically in with a chance of stealing second on goal difference if they can beat fifth-place Lincoiln United Development at Mulsanne Park.

But if it's a draw at Saltfleetby then the Nettles will have to settle for third.

Horncastle Town could maintain fourth if they beat hosts Grantham Town Academy, but defeat at the Meeres could see them drop to sixth if Lincoln United can pick up at least a point.

This weekends matches between Appleby Frodingham and Bottesford Town Development Squad in the North and Sleaford Town Rangers and Lincoln Moorlands Railway have both been made void.