Jackson's experience will aid Skegness Town, says Collins

Nathan Collins believes Nick Jackson's experience will aid the Skegness Town defence.
The former Boston United player, who came through the Pilgrims’ youth ranks, has previously turned out for United Counties League rivals Holbeach United, Pinchbeck United and Boston Town, where he first played under manager Nathan Collins.
“Nick’s got experience so hopefully that’ll help,” Collins said.
“I had him in the first stint (at Boston) where we had a real good run and I always thought he was a fantastic lad, and the way he conducts himself is good.
“I’ve always kept an eye on him and I’m more than happy to have Nick on board.”
The arrival of Jackson - who featured in Saturday's victory over Sleaford - will add cover to a backline that will have to get used to playing without defender Kieran Wressell.
“Kieran, who in my opinion is the best centre back in the league, has changed his job,” Collins added.
“So he’s only available one game in three at the moment.”
Keeper James Lambley, who has been out injured since September, made a return to action for the Lilywhites’ reserves lately, but is facing another three weeks on the sidelines after pulling his calf.