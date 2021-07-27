Jake Wright jnr continues home scoring form but Notts County too strong for Boston United

Jake Wright jnr. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United were beaten 3-1 by Notts County in tonight's pre-season friendly.

The National League side proved too strong for their step two hosts who, despite a few flashes in front of goal, were second best under the floodlights.

There was a foggy Tuesday night in February feel in the air as smoke drifted over from what appeared to be a nearby bonfire.

The action was not quite as red hot as the embers, but a crowd of almost 1,300 - the highest attendance down Pilgrims Way to date - watched the action through the haze.

However, Boston's Jake Wright jnr made it three goals in as many home games this pre-season with a late finish.

County took a deserved 2-0 lead into the interval courtesy of Andre Wright and Kyle Wootton.

Wright bundled home Lewis Knight's cross from close range in the 16th minute while Wootton slotted beyond Peter Crook 10 minutes later after a slick Magpies move cut through the Boston defence too comfortably.

It could have been three had Crook not blocked a Wright effort with his legs late in the half.

But the Pilgrims had chances of their own, Matt Tootle firing a effort too close to Sam Slocombe after a break that involved the pace and power of Jay Rollins and a clever backheel from Fraser Preston.

Further chances fell to Danny Elliott but a body block by Slocombe and a strike the wrong side of the post kept him off the scoresheet.

There was a heart-in-mouth moment early in the second half as Ed Francis' free kick hit the side netting.

At the other end Jordan Burrow almost made it five goals in as many games this pre-season as his header hit the bar on its way over.

However, it was another sub who was to make their mark, Elisha Sam smashing home Notts' third with a strike across Crook's goal.

Notts' substitute keeper Tiernan Brooks held on to a Wright jnr effort while Burrow again went close.

But in the final minute Wright jnr added some credibility to the score, slotting home after being set free by Andi Thanoj.

PILGRIMS: Crook (Sykes-Kenworthy 67), Tootle (Ferguson 68), Duxbury, Platt (Thanoj 76), Shiels, Green (Burrow 60), Rollins (Hawkridge 67), Elliott (Wright jnr 67), Wright snr (Garner 67), F. Preston (Leesley 60), Byrne (Dimaio 76); Subs (not used): J. Preston.

NOTTS: Slocombe (Brooks 67), Brindley (Kelly-Evans 67), Taylor (McGregor 67), Cameron (McCrory 62), Rawlinson (Sam 62), Knight (O'Brien 25), Wootton (Chicksen 62), Wright, Kaba Sherif, Palmer (Francis HT), Hondermarck.

REF: James Bell.