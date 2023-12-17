Joe Simpson praises togetherness of Boston United after hard-fought draw at Chester

The Pilgrims had their backs against the wall for most of the game after keeper Cameron Gregory picked up a leg injury in the first half.

But the Pilgrims stood firm to pick up a valuable point.

“If you look at the league, there aren’t many tougher places to come than Chester,” said United’s assistant manager.

“We stood up and fought for one another and found a way to get a result from a position of animosity.

“We probably had the best chance of the second half. It's a good point and we have to try and build on it.

“This group are together, as the season has gone along we are building a good squad here and a really good group of people.”

Simpson also believes it is showing the club are progressing.

“They have a crowd that are hostile and gets behind them, if you aren’t a team you don’t come out of here with something.

“Last year we got done in injury-time, so that’s progression in my eyes because we found a way and there is so much more to come.

“We are excited for what that might be. We don’t want to take a backward step, we want to be a team that can go anywhere and believe we can get a result.”

Midfielder Zak Mills felt it was a good point under the circumstances.

"We haven’t played for a couple of weeks now,W said Mills. “It can go one of two ways that and Chester away is tough, to come away with a point is very good.

“It is a little disappointing that we couldn’t have taken a couple of chances and pinched it, but if we had been given a point at the start of the day we would have taken it.

“We go into every game wanting to win. To be at the top where we want to be you have to win games not draw them.