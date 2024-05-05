Joe Simpson praises 'unbelievable' Boston United players for proving doubters wrong
The Pilgrims returned to the National League after a 14 year absence following their 2-1 play-off final win over
And the battling Pilgrims showed all the pluck needed after coming from behind to seal a famous win.
"I am not even going to try and put this into words," said Simpson. "This group of players have been absolutely exceptional.
"To turn it around as we did last season and to produce what they have done against so many doubters is amazing.
"So many people didn't think they were capable of doing what they did, but the gaffer was one person who always believed in them. He deserved so much credit for what he has done.
"I hope the players get every single plaudit for what they have done, because they deserve it."
Simpson was also quick to praise the character of United's players.
"When you get a colective that get on as well as these do, a young group with experience around them, they dont
hold fear. Records are there to be broken.
"I am pleased for the fans who have stuck with the team, the group have been unbelievable.
"All that hard work from every staff member, player, fans and chairman has come together, it is a relief in a way."