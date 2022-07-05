Joint-boss Neal Bishop takes the positives from Gainsborough Trinity's friendly loss to Lincoln City

Action from Gainsborough's game with Lincoln on Saturday. Photo by Dan Westwell.

The Holy Blues lost 4-0 to Lincoln City, with eight trialists among those in the Trinity squad for the first game under the tutelage of Bishop and fellow joint-boss Damon Parkinson.

And speaking afterwards, Bishop felt there were some good signs shown in the game.

He said: “It is what it is. Lincoln are already ahead of us given they’re starting in July and and are full-time and have probably got two or three weeks extra training time behind them.

"Obviously we’re still six or seven weeks out from August 13 and our game today was just part of that journey.

"I’m glad they got good minutes in their legs against a very good team. They brought a strong squad and you know it was always going to be tough for us but the lads stuck to the task well and we’re pleased with how it’s gone.

"We said to the boys before the game that pre-season’s not about results, it’s about performances and if stuff we’re asking them to replicate from the training ground on the pitch is happening then we’re happy.

"The scorelines will matter on August 13 when there are points available.”

Bishop also reflected on his first six weeks in charge since he and Parkinson took over from Tom Shaw.

He said: “It’s different and it’s a learning curve. We’ve got good people around us that we are still a little light squad-wise and player-wise but that’s an ongoing process.

"We’ve had conversations with several professional clubs about loan signings and given the contacts we have we’re getting players offered to us left, right and centre, but with the budgets we’ve got, it’s not only about the right footballers but the right characters and getting the people to come in and meet the demands we ask of them.

"We know how we want to play and we want good, honest people who can push on and make better players.”

Bishop was pleased to see a big crowd of over 1,200 at the Dave Longstaff Martin and Co Arena and hopes fans will continue to turn out in numbers.