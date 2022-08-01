After two games in three days at the end of last week Trinity were due to face Doncaster Rovers in their final friendly last night, late replacements after Nottingham Forest withdrew from the game, and Bishop said: “Ideally I would have liked more time on the training ground as I don't think we've been up there for two and a half weeks now. It's just been game, game, game.

“It is a long, hard season and you don't want the lads fatiguing.

“It's not ideal as we have a new group of players and we're trying to implement a structure and a new system and it's hard to do that with a tactics board in the dressing room. You need time on the training ground.

Joint Trinity boss Neal Bishop.

“We do have that coming up after Tuesday. We have this schedule and we will deal with it. We are trying to manage the minutes.”

He added: “We have looked good in possession. We have been going forward with a threat and with purpose.

“Defensively we are not where I would like us to be, but that comes from time on the training ground. Out of possession I think we've been a bit open but it's nothing that can't be addressed.

“The players understand what we're asking of them and just need some time to work together on the training ground.”

Player recruitment continues and Bishop said: “It is obvious there are one or two gaps that need plugging. We have potentially got a couple of midfielders and a couple of centre halves in the pipeline.

“We are talking to players all the time. It's about the right ones with the right characters that will compliment the players we've already got.”