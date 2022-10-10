Barnetby won their 1,000th game in style.

After three minutes, Liam Davies’ through ball sent Harry Finnis down the left wing and he muscled his way into the College box and fired his side 1-0 up with his first of the season.

On 20 minutes, Will Forrest brought the ball down on the halfway line and upon looking up saw keeper Harris well off his line. He struck the ball into the wind, which seemed to make it hang for an eternity in the air before nestling in the net to make it 2-0.

College came back with a succession of corners but Barnetby held firm.

On 30 minutes great work in midfield sent Euan Langton through and his first time finish from the edge of the box put the Railwaymen 3-0 up.

Just short of half-time, O’Callaghan’s free-kick was split and Connor Watson pounced on the rebound to slot home his first goal for Barnetby to make the score 4-0.The lead was extended early in the second-half as Forrest sprung the offside trap to bag his second of the game.

Jake Parker replaced Ben Popple in midfield and Tom Tuplin in goal made a stunning save to maintain his clean sheet in the Barnetby goal behind a back three of Carter, Merrick and Jordan that were outstanding.