Junior Cross Country Series underway

Sport news.

The first event in the Boston and District Athletic Club 2021-2022 Junior Cross Country Series took place over the meadowland course in Punchbowl Lane on Saturday morning.

At year nine and 10 level Patrick McNalley (BADAC) recorded 7 mins 45 secs at the end of the two-lap 1,800m challenge.

The year seven and eight race over the same distance was won by Emily Harvey (Sleaford Striders), who recorded 10mins 04 secs ahead of Scarlett Thompson (BADAC), who crossed the line 41 seconds behind the age group winner.

The year five and six competition was a closely contested race with Florence Lilly (St Hugh's School, Woodhall Spa) producing a very controlled run finishing strongly to win in a time of 7 mins 35 secs.

Just two seconds adrift at the finish line, Owen Treharne (Sleaford Striders) pressed for the lead throughout to claim a worthy second place.

Evie Large (Bicker School) was third in 9 mins 40 secs and Damian McNalley (BADAC) recorded 10 mins 03 secs in fourth place.

In the race for the year three and four age group over approximately 1,000m, Jacob Warrener (Sleaford Striders) was the outstanding winner, clocking 4 mins 20 secs and, in the event for the youngest runners in year one and two, Rosalie Barker recorded 6 mins 40 secs and Lilly Warrener finished in 6 mins. 59 secs.