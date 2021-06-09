Keeper joins Skegness Town, new friendly dates added

Lovelace during his spell with Holbeach. Photo: Tim Willaims

Skegness Town have bolstered their squad with the signing of Ricky Lovelace.

The keeper has joined the club in a player-coach capacity, the Lilywhites have announced.

His former clubs include Holbeach United and Pinchbeck United.

Meanwhile, Nathan Collins' side have announced more pre-season friendlies ahead of their debut season in the UCL Premier North.