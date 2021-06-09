Keeper joins Skegness Town, new friendly dates added

By Duncan Browne
Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 3:59 pm
Updated Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 4:00 pm
Lovelace during his spell with Holbeach. Photo: Tim Willaims

Skegness Town have bolstered their squad with the signing of Ricky Lovelace.

The keeper has joined the club in a player-coach capacity, the Lilywhites have announced.

His former clubs include Holbeach United and Pinchbeck United.

Meanwhile, Nathan Collins' side have announced more pre-season friendlies ahead of their debut season in the UCL Premier North.

Town will now faced Lincoln United on June 26 (H, KO 3pm), Frickley Athletic on July 3 (H, 1pm), Immingham Town on July 7 (H, 7.30pm), Spalding United on July 10 (H, 3pm), Armthorpe Welfare on July 17 (H, 3pm), Louth Town on July 21 (H, 7.30pm) and Wakefield AFC on July 31 (H, KO 2pm).