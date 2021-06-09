Keeper joins Skegness Town, new friendly dates added

Skegness Town have bolstered their squad with the signing of Ricky Lovelace.
The keeper has joined the club in a player-coach capacity, the Lilywhites have announced.
His former clubs include Holbeach United and Pinchbeck United.
Meanwhile, Nathan Collins' side have announced more pre-season friendlies ahead of their debut season in the UCL Premier North.
Town will now faced Lincoln United on June 26 (H, KO 3pm), Frickley Athletic on July 3 (H, 1pm), Immingham Town on July 7 (H, 7.30pm), Spalding United on July 10 (H, 3pm), Armthorpe Welfare on July 17 (H, 3pm), Louth Town on July 21 (H, 7.30pm) and Wakefield AFC on July 31 (H, KO 2pm).