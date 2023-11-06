Keeper ​Tuplin stars as Barnetby beat Scotter

​An astonishing display of goalkeeping from Tom Tuplin helped Barnetby vital points at Scotter United in the most perfect of responses to last week’s County Cup drubbing.

Scotter led when a stunning effort by Tom Williams from outside the box nestled in the top corner.

Tuplin then pulled off a string of saves and some body-on-the-line defending helped keep it 1-0 at the break.

Within minutes of the restart a long punt down field by Tuplin left Gary Nimmo clear he levelled the score.

Action from Saturday's win for Barnetby.

Not 30 seconds later, Scotter were back in front, through Shaun Dalton, but another Tuplin clearance then saw Cameron Hill flick on to Nimmo who lifted the ball over the keeper for 2-2.