​Keeper woe hits Sleaford in defeat

Harrison Leech was injured during Saturday's defeat. Photo: Sleaford Town FC.

​Matt Evans lamented his Sleaford Town side’s bad luck as they fell to a 4-2 defeat at home to fellow strugglers Gresley Rovers on Saturday.

​It was Sleaford’s first defeat in three games, but the Greens were hampered by an injury to goalkeeper Harrison Leech in the first-half which saw him forced off and replaced by outfield player Lewis Smalley.

The result ultimately sees Sleaford now sitting just a point above the relegation zone with two games to play.

Sleaford led inside five minutes when Sam Greenwood’s cross looped over the keeper and into the net.

Gresley equalised through Mitch White’s stunning 25 yard half vollley, then Fin Barker put them ahead.

Then came Leech’s injury as he bravely gathered a cross under pressure, but it took until 15 minutes from time for Rovers to get a third when miscommunication cost the Greens as Jenson Cooper was set through on goal and he chipped Smalley for a 3-1 lead.

Gresley found a fourth with a few minutes to go, after a ball was put across goal and tapped in at the far post by Sam Moore.

Ben Ashall’s deflected free-kick gave Sleaford a consolation, but it wasn’t enough.

Evans told the club’s media: “Things went against us and the third goal summed it up where some indecision from a player who’s never played in goal before saw us concede, and overall we just didn’t have enough to deal with certain situations.

"Lewis otherwise did well and made a couple of good saves and I’m not going to criticise someone who stepped up and took the shirt.”

"But there were some moments where we played some really good bits of football but we couldn’t make it count in the final bit where it really matters.”

Next up for the Greens is a trip to Harrowby, as they face Newark and Sherwood on Saturday.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Evans added: “It’s still in our hands and we still have six points to play for. It’s not over yet and the boys are saying that.