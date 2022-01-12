Kevin Wilkin and Paul Cox react to Boston United speculation

Kevin Wilkin. Photo: Peter Short

Kevin Wilkin and Paul Cox have batted away speculation linking them to the vacant managerial position at Boston United.

Brackley Town manager Wilkin’s name, in particular, has been linked heavily with the job at the Pilgrims following the recent departure of Craig Elliott.

Kettering Town boss Cox had been the subject of speculation earlier in the season when he held talks with AFC Telford United about their then vacant position before deciding to stay at Latimer Park.

Paul Cox. Photo: Peter Short

And it is understood that his name has also been mentioned amongst potential candidates to take over the hotseat at the Jakemans Community Stadium.

Wilkin’s Brackley beat Cox’s Kettering 1-0 at St James Park on Tuesday night to extend their lead at the top of the Vanarama National League North to five points.

And both managers were asked about the Boston speculation after the game.

Brackley boss Wilkin said: “I have got a job to do here and I am loving my football here.

“I enjoy working with the players and developing them and trying to get them up to the speed we need to remain competitive for the rest of the season.

“Boston is a fantastic club and if you get linked with it, clearly it must say that you’re doing something right somewhere along the line.

“But my focus is to try to get this club as far forward as we can and, at the moment, things are okay and hopefully they remain that way.”

And when asked about his name being linked to Boston, Kettering manager Cox replied: “I don’t have anything to say on it really.

“If someone was to speak to me or anyone then I would be the first to let our chairman know and last time it happened it was the chairman who let me know.

“I’ve not seen or heard anything on it but when you are linked with jobs it means that someone thinks you are doing a good job where you are.

“There’s loads of work to do where I am, I have my hands full and we will see what happens in the future.

“Speculation is speculation and if the defeat at Brackley had been our fifth loss on the bounce, you’d be speculating about whether I would be losing my job tomorrow!