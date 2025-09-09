​King is honest after Skegness cup defeat

Gary King felt the better side won on Saturday.

Skegness Town joint-boss Gary King felt visitors Pinxton deserved their progress through in the UCL League Cup on Saturday.

The Derbyshire side, who play a level below Skegness in Division One, ran out 3-2 winners to progress to the next round.

And King said that the game was used as an opportunity to rotate the squad somewhat, a hand partly forced by the Lilywhites’ current injury problems.

He said: ​”We decided as a team with the amount of injuries we have it would be a good idea to give lads a chance and others a bit of a well-deserved rest heading into this game.

“The reports we got on Pinxton were that it would be a typical non-league game, earning the right to play, second balls and individual battles.

"We fell quite short of that in all fairness, something that we have not seen in the lads, which led to Pinxton fully deserving to go through in the end.

“On the flip side, Lucas Dakin added to his tally yet again and there was a brilliant performance from our new addition Leyton Maddison.”

Attention now turns back to the league for Skegness who now have a home double-header to look forward to.

They’ll first welcome Newark & Sherwood United on Saturday who currently lie 16th in the UCL Premier North standings with two wins to their name this season.

Then, next Wednesday night, Grantham Town will be the visitors to the MKM Stadium having enjoyed a reasonable start with one defeat in their first eight games seeing them fifth going into the weekend.

King added: “As it stands, training will be quite light this Wednesday looking after those lads who need it heading into two massive games for the club, as two positive results can sling you back up into the mix.

“It would be nice to see as many fans down as possible as we can over the weekend heading into Wednesday’s game with Grantham.”