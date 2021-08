Skegness Town will be in FA Cup action tomorrow. Photo: David Dales

Skegness Town will travel to Pinchbeck United for FA Cup action tomorrow.

The Lilywhites will take on their UCL Premier North rivals after securing promotion to step five in the summer.

"I think it's given everybody a lift, we're going into something new and it's all positive," manager Nathan Collins said of the promotion.

"The new lads have fitted in really well and we've got good competition for places.

"It's looking quite a strong squad."