Knowles delighted with brace as Boston secure first win

​Two-goal striker Jimmy Knowles hailed his Boston United side’s display as they saw off much-fancied South Shields on Saturday.

Jimmy Knowles is congratulated after scoring on Saturday. Photo by Tim Hoff.

It was United’s first win of the season following their opening day draw at Buxton and put them second in the very early National League North standings.

​During a first half where Tom Leak rattled the crossbar for United, the hosts scored three times through a Knowles brace and Keaton Ward's brilliant effort.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aaron Martin reduced the arrears for the visitors nine minutes after half-time, but the Pilgrims managed the second half well to claim their first victory of the campaign.

The Pilgrims edged in front on the 20-minute mark when Knowles worked some space outside the box and blasted home a low effort from 20 yards to leave keeper Myles Boney flat-footed.

United were soon two goals to the good when Tom Broadbent under-hit a back pass to Boney and Knowles nipped in to walk home his and Boston's second.

United saved the best until last when Ward sent a dipping volley into the far corner of Boney's net after meeting Keziah Martin's through ball with real aplomb.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shields responded after the break and cut the deficit in the 54th minute when Martin headed John Lufudu's cross back where it came from to get the visitors on the scoresheet.

But United saw the game out to secure three points.

Knowles said afterwards: “It couldn’t have gone any better, perhaps other than me scoring a hat-trick!

"It’s a great start to get three points at home. Everyone is fancying South Shields to do well this season and you can tell they have that bit of quality and try to play, but when our front three got at them they couldn’t really cope with us.

"When they scored [early in the second-half] I thought they’d have better momentum and maybe get another but we dug in deep as a team as weathered the storm.”