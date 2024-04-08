Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Holy Blues' boss Russ Wilcox expressed his dissatisfaction at his side's performance, saying: “We are disappointed.

“We should be better than that. We are better than that.

“They played the conditions better than us in the second half.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trinity action from the defeat at Lancaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We created enough chances in the first half to come in 2 or 3-0 up.

"But they're the key moments in the game and you've got to take your chances when they come.”

Dayle Southwell had given Gainsborough the lead inside 73 seconds, but Trinity were unable to add to their tally, despite racing out of the blocks.

Sam Bailey’s second half spot kick and Jamie Mellen’s sublime free kick instead earned the Dolly Blues a third successive victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the second half, they've bombarded us with long balls into the box, and that's where the penalty has come from,” said Wilcox.

Ash Jackson was adjudged to have handled but Wilcox questioned: “I don't know where you're supposed to put your arms as a footballer.

“It used to be hand to ball, now it's ball to hand.

"I just don't understand the handball rule any more. And that's the game changer.”

Trinity still had chances to regain the lead and a swift counter attack saw Joe Stacey found Declan Howe, who forced a flying save from the keeper, before Hamish Douglas went close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the free kick at the death, it hits the post - and goes in off Dylan Wharton's back,” added Wilcox.

“It just didn't go our way, but the run we have been on is superb.

"I don't want to criticise the players, during this run they have been first class. It just wasn't our day.

“With the defeat, the play-offs are probably out of the question, but we must be pleased with the progress we have made since New Year.

“To win eight from 10 is outstanding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a great achievement, but we must dust ourselves down and go again on Saturday.