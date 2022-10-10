Last-gasp fightback from Rossington Main stuns Brigg in draw

Scott Phillips celebrates one of his goals against Rossington. Photo: Brigg Town FC.

A second-half brace from Scott Phillips seemed to be enough for victory. However, the Main never gave up and Ross Hannah’s late brace earned them a share of the points.

Brigg Town have pulled off turnarounds and won from losing positions this season. Unfortunately, it was the Zebras that were on the wrong end of a fightback this time.

Brigg hit the ground running with Dayle Hutson heading narrowly wide and Kevan Kahoussi having an effort well blocked by Paul Sherburn.

Rossington’s first real chance was fired inches wide by Adam Baskerville after he was found in space by Harry Sheppard.

Minutes later a set play was met by Greg Young, whose header was saved by Tom Collins at full stretch.

Afterwards, the Zebras went through a good spell with Alfie Usher and Hutson coming close towards the end of the half.

Early in the second half, Sherburn was sin-binned for ten minutes for something he said to referee. Brigg made their numerical advantage count while he was off the field of play.

During that time Pembleton whipped in a free-kick from the left and Phillips connected with a header that flew into the roof of the net.

A minute before Sherburn was back on, Young – another influential defender – was also sent to the bin for dissent. Again, the Zebras bagged a goal while Rossington were a man short.

It was a bit like the first goal with the same scorer and provider. Pembleton picked out Phillips in open play on the right that time and the hitman rose highest to head home his ninth goal of the campaign.

Brigg looked comfortable with their two-goal cushion. However, the visitors improved after Young returned, continuing to press forward and refusing to give in.

The Main were duly rewarded on 91 minutes when Baskerville latched onto Jordan Buckham’s long ball before squaring for Hannah to score from close range.

