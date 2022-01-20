Last-minute penalty sees Boston United youngsters beat Notts County

Bostoin United U19s 2 Notts County U19s 1

By Duncan Browne
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 11:14 am
Owen Sheriff. Photo: Craig Harrison

Boston United under 19s claimed a 90th-minuite winner to beat league rivals Notts County on Wednesday.

Owen Sheriff’s scored a last-gasp penalty to complete the turnaround.

The Magpies led 1-0 at half time in this National League U19 Alliance Academy North Division contest, Elliot Foster levelling from a free kick.

And when Foster was fouled at the death, Sheriff stepped up to slot home the winner.

PILGRIMS: Oliver Ford, Taylor Jaine, Owen Sheriff, Ben Robson, Krisztian Gagyi, Finlay Armond, Mackenzie Burdass, Zane Millar, Han Stevens, Ben Johnson, Elliot Foster; Subs (used): Logan Tate, Jack Waddington; (unsued): Jake Henderson, Jake Frestle.

