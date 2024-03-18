Late agony for Sleaford as United deny all three points

Akeel Francis (no.8) heads home the opening goal. Photo: Steve W Davies Photography.

The Greens had seemingly done enough to take all three points in Nottinghamshire but were undone by Jamie Williamson’s 93rd minute leveller for the hosts – one that the Highwaymen realistically deserved on the balance of play.

It ensured that Akeel Francis’s opener would not be enough to secure the Greens a second consecutive UCL Premier North victory.

New signings Eli Christie and Tom Waumsley made their Greens debuts, the latter replacing the departing Gregg Smith with Ryan Rushen also missing, turning out for parent club Grantham.

The Greens began well and home keeper Ross Woolley saved Ryan Lennon’s effort after he’d been expertly found by Francis.

The hosts began to grow into the contest though and Liam Flitton was forced into action to beat away Liam Moran’s powerful effort just after the quarter of an hour.

Flitton then got down well five minutes later to block Tom Jones’ shot after he’d broken free before

Williamson powered over after a kind bounce in the box. Williamson was the man to head over again a few moments later as the hosts turned the screw, Flitton then required to collect Luke White’s effort after he’d cut inside Tristan Drummond.

It was to be the Greens though who found the opener very much against the run of play when Francis headed home Tristan Drummond’s corner ten minutes out from the break.

Flitton was called into action almost immediately after the opener, tipping over Liam Moran’s venomous drive before the lively Williamson was again the man to head just over the bar from another Luke White delivery.

The Highwaymen began the second half with intent and Kameron Campbell crashed the crossbar with header from Luke White’s free-kick early on. But chances became few and far between, Max Ward heading wide for the visitors the only real effort of note for the Greens inside the first 15 minutes.

Campbell headed high and wide for the hosts but in stoppage time, Williamson made the best of a defensive mix up, following in White’s free-kick to round Flitton and stab home an equaliser.