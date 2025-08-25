Late Alfie Usher strike for Brigg Town settles five-goal FA Vase thriller against Pilkington

A late goal by Alfie Usher edged Brigg Town through to the next round of the FA Vase after a thrilling 3-2 First Qualifying Round home win against 10-man North West Counties League visitors Pilkington on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Zebras did it the hard way, going ahead, falling behind and then battling back again to win it.

It was a fantastic end to an emotional day at the Hawthorns with Saturday also marking the official opening of the club's newly renovated Dom Avison Stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dom was a director of the club who passed away just six months into the takeover, though his passion, dedication, and spirit left a lasting legacy.

Dom’s daughters, Milly and Macy, were invited to attend and officially open the stand in his name.

They then watched a cracking cup tie in which the home side took a 29th minute lead.

Dayle Hutson won a free kick after he went down from a push.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrison Coley took it from the left hand side and Josh Jordan rose at the back post to head it past the Pilkington keeper.

However, the lead lasted just three minutes as an initial shot ricocheted off keeper Lewis Hill and fell to Kyle Robinson-Murray, who dived and headed it in.

Seven minutes into the second half and things got even worse for the Zebras as Tad Dixon attempted to play the ball back to Hill but put it across him into the bottom right corner for an own goal.

Brigg were now up against it, but were given a helping hand by Pilkington's Dan Mcdermott.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 54 minutes Mcdermott received a yellow card after he stayed down following a challenge with Henry Parr off the pitch. The referee told him to stay off but the player rolled back on and was shown a yellow.

Just three minutes later Mcdermott received a second yellow and subsequent red after Henry Parr chased down a ball and the Pilkington player handled which the referee saw as deliberate.

On 62 minutes Jordan hit the back of the net again but it was given as a free kick to Pilkington, and two minutes later he had a double chance - his first effort coming back off the post and his follow up going just wide.

But Brigg were level on 66 minutes as Harrison Coley sent the ball in, the keeper spilt it and it was headed across by Josh Jordan and poked in by Dayle Hutson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brigg were all over the visitors now and queuing up in the box to have a shot with three consecutive chances blocked by a Pilkington player.

The Zebras looked like they might snatch it on 83 minutes when Alfie Usher went through and passed square to Max Bramley, who tried to take it past the keeper but took it just too far.

With penalties looming, Usher went through again on 86 minutes and this time put it into the bottom left corner himself.

Tempers flared as both sides squared up soon afterwards, but Brigg saw it out and now face Athersley Recreation away in the next round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brigg's ladies team who faced North Lindum Ladies at Scawby and came away with a 4-0 win with goals scored by Emily McNulty, Stevie Peacock (2) and Annmarie Smith.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​