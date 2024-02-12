Late blow for Louth Town as high-flying Shirebrook Town steal stoppage time point

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Louth keeper Alex Lait had done well to keep Louth's noses ahead until the death and Louth boss Carl Martin said: “On reflection over the 90 minutes I think 2-2 was possibly a fair result.

“They equalised very late but they did have a lot of chances and our keeper was rightly man of the match.

“Having said that I thought we were superb and, at 2-1 up, we did have chances of our own and we could have put the game to bed.

“Shirebrook will be there or thereabouts at the end of the season and were one of the favourites to go up at the start of the season.

“We didn't start well for the first 10 minutes or so and conceded

“But we were absolutely superb to a man after that and I am very proud of the lads. We scored two excellent goals.”

Shirebrook made a bright start to the game and were ahead on six minutes as Oliver Grady swung in a free kick and found Brad McGowan who headed into the top corner.

But, despite chances, the visitors failed to build on that and Louth were level in the 36th minute when Bradley Coulam smashed past Owen Evans.

Louth started the second half on the front foot and took the lead in the 53rd minute when Jordan Smith crossed from the left to find Kieran Perry at the back post, who fired past Evans.

On the hour mark Louth keeper Alex Lait pulled off a stunning double save first to keep out a Kieren Watson effort and then produced a fingertip save to keep out the rebound effort from Lewis Macaskill.

Shirebrook kept pushing but were defied by more good goalkeeping from Lait.

But as the game went into injury time the visitors finally levelled as Kiyani Clayton's cross found Simmonite to head home.

Shirebrook sit fourth and it gets no easier this Saturday when Louth host third-placed Parkgate.

“We went to Parkgate last year and won 3-1. But I personally think they are the best team in this league and they will go on and win the title,” said Martin.

“So we know we are up against it.

“We then have to play Wombwell the week after so we are up against a string of sides in the top six.

“But we are at home and as always we will give it a real good go.”

He added: “We are looking to maybe get a couple of players over the next two weeks to push us forward as we have a few injuries and some players nearing 10 cards and suspensions.