Late double against Harrogate Railway ensures safety for Louth Town

Boss Carl Martin said he was pleased and relieved as a late two goal burst from Louth Town saw them beat Harrogate Railway 3-1 at home on Saturday to ensure safety and a third season of NCEL Division One football.

The White Wolves had been in charge and led at half-time through an own goal.

But Railway pressed after the break and Harris Eggleston levelled on 84 minutes.

However, Niall Johnson fired Louth back ahead three minutes later on the half volley after the ball had bobbled in the box, and Harvey Lidgard burst through the defence to slot past the keeper and add the third right at the death.

Louth debut-maker Oscar Davey, 16, on the right with older brother and team mate Owen on Saturday.

“I am really pleased – it has taken us a few weeks but we have made sure of Step 6 football next season and it is a relief,” said Martin.

“We were deservedly ahead, but Harrogate started to get on top and deserved their equaliser. So fair play to the lads, they dug in and got the job finished at the end.

“All in all it was a good performance considering what was at stake.

“We now have three matches left and two of them are going to be very tough.

“On Saturday we are away to leaders Horbury Town, who look like they will win the league, and then we play play-off chasers Ilkley Town the weekend after.

“But obviously the pressure is off us now, so we can go out there and enjoy it. We can relax a bit and hopefully come back with a positive result on Saturday.”

In betwen those games in midweek they head to Glasshoughton Welfare.

After Saturday's game it was announced that James Swann was now leaving the club's management team.

“We brought James in in January to the end of the season to help us in our relegation fight and he has been brilliant for me and the club,” said Martin.

“He has helped galvanise the squad and it's a bitter blow to lose him, but he goes with our best wishes.”

Saturday's game also saw Louth give a debut to 16-year-old Oscar Davey, playing in the same team as big brother Owen Davey for the last 20 minutes.

“We brought Oscar in on a dual registration from Cleethorpes Town and he is a really good prospect,” said Martin. “He fitted in like a glove and we hope for big things from him – he is definitely a player for the future.”