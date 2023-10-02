Late drama sees Sleaford battle back to beat Heanor

Sleaford Town produced a remarkable late fightback to secure three points at Heanor Town on Saturday.​

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​The Greens were trailing 1-0 in Derbyshire with just three minutes left of the standard 90.

But they managed to score three times in the closing minutes of the game to turn the game around and take maximum points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heanor had taken the lead on the half-hour mark when Danny Gordon’s deflected shot found the net.

Sleaford celebrate their third goal at Heanor. Photo: Steve W Davies Photography.

Sleaford’s Charlie Ward was sin-binned early in the second-half and then boss Tom Ward had a goal disallowed, but Sleaford levelled on 87 minutes when Dom Kew sent Ryan Lennon through who rounded keeper Emery to slot home.

Then, in the 90th minutes, Lennon found Lewis Daff who in turn fed Fenton to eventually smash home.

Liam Flitton’s fine save then denied Heanor an equaliser deep into stoppage time, before Lennon sealed the points moments later when he rolled the ball into an empty net to make it 3-1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And Tom Ward was proud of his players as he spoke to the club’s social media after the game.

He said: “The boys were superb today. They’re enjoying the win and it was well-earned.

"We were very, very hard done by to go 1-0 down but we did well to come back and be a constant threat and be the dominant team and we got our rewards.

"Even when we were temporarily down to ten men with Charlie being sin-binned we were the better team and when he came back on it gave us the extra throttle to go and punish them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It was a strange game but I’m delighted we got the reward for our dominance and hard work.”

Sleaford head just a few miles down the road from Heanor this weekend as they this time go to Kimberley Miners Welfare on Saturday, a side who lie 14th in the early standings with Sleaford currently eighth.

Ward added: “We identify certain points totals we need against certain opposition to secure our objectives and Kimberley is definitely one we’d be looking to get three points from.