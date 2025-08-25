Late goal denies Louth Town a point against title-chasers Harrogate Railway

A late strike by Harris Egglestone wrecked Louth Town's hopes of a deserved point in Saturday 1-0 home defeat by Northern Counties East League Division One title hopefuls Harrogate Railway Athletic.

Louth had the better of the first half, but the visitors grew after the break and twice struck the woodwork before Egglestone broke the deadlock on 88 minutes.

He wrong-footed his defender before curling the ball into the far corner through a sea of players to keep them in second place behind Dearne & District.

“Overall I am not disappointed as it was two good teams going toe to toe and it was just that bit of quality at the end that won them the game,” said Louth manager Carl Martin.

“It was just one moment in the game and a bit of brilliance from them.

“I think overall we deserved a draw and a point, but it just wasn't to be. That would have been a fairer reflection of the game.

“It was probably a tale of two halves really. We played very well in the first half and got a good foothold in the game. Half-time probably didn't come at the right time for us.

“All credit to Harrogate – second half they came at us.

“We battled hard and played really well, but they are a good team and top of the league for a reason.”

He continued: “I am super proud of the lads for their effort, commitment and quality and it was just a shame we again didn't get a point we deserved on the board.

“And it was a bit of a heartbreaker to concede two minutes from the end of the game.

“But we will take our medicine and regroup and we now face another tough game at home to Maltby Main on Saturday.

“This season so far the performances we have turned in have been absolutely superb. So we will just take this one on the chin.

“We are training twice this week and then we will be ready to face Maltby.”