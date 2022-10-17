Late goal secures Skegness the points

Chris Rawlinson praised his Skegness players.

The match was preceded by a tribute to lifelong Skegness supporter Nidge Moody, who passed away last week having been watching the Lilywhites for over 74 years.

And his team went on to claim three valuable points that put them 11th in the UCL Premier North ahead of the midweek fixtures.

Manager Chris Rawlinson was delighted with the win.

He said: “I wouldn’t say it was a great spectacle for the supporters. It was two very evenly-matched sides so it was a good chess match in a sense.

Advertisement

"We’ve got a few lads playing with injuries and several missing altogether, and had a new lad in we’d never even met before in Sam Harrison and I thought he was excellent.