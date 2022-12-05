Louth Town were left fuming and without a match on Saturday when visiting Sutton Bridge United pulled out of their Lincolnshire County Junior Cup last 16 tie just before noon on the day with kick-off set for 1.30pm.

The Peterborough and District League Division Four side said they were unable to raise a side and their withdrawal gave Louth a bye into the quarter-finals, but Louth boss Carl Martin said he would much rather have played the game.

“It was terrible for us as, obviously, we had sponsors for the game and all the food was done. It was very disappointing and it was our weekend ruined,” he said.

“We had just won Team of the Month for November so to end the month like that was not very good.

A training session replaced a match after Saturday's late cancellation for Louth Town.

“Many of our players were on their way as it was an early kick off. As a club we were not very happy at all, and it was another weekend without football which was probably the most important thing.

“If we had known earlier we could probably have arranged something.

“We are into the last eight but it's a damp squib and not the way we wanted to get into the next round.”

He added: “Apparently they said they only had nine fit players due to Covid and availability, but personally I feel they should have let us know on the Thursday night or Friday morning so we could have either prepped something or given the lads a bit of time off.

“We trained for a good hour and a half in the end and it was a good work-out and we got everyone together.

“It was the first time this season we had a fully fit squad to choose from with no injuries or suspensions and having to leave three lads out altogether.

“The only good side of it was we have two lads on four yellow cards. One more and they would be suspended. The cards are wiped out at Christmas so we have only two more games now to risk them getting a fifth.”

On Saturday Louth will now look to get back to winning ways in the Lincolnshire League at home to Appleby Frodingham, who are second from bottom with just four points from 13 games

“Appleby have lost their manager and had a revamp of players with some leaving and some coming in,” said Martin.

“We are always looking to win at home but, in this league, if you don't turn up on the day, it will be a difficult task. But we will look to take the game to them.”

Louth could go top on goal difference if they win and leaders Lincoln Moorlands Railway lose at Barton Town Reserves.