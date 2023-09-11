Louth Town were left smarting after conceding an equaliser 12 minutes into added time in Saturday's 2-2 thrilling home derby with Brigg Town.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two minutes after Louth skipper Alex Aldrich was sin-binned, Jack Boswell opened the scoring for Brigg.

A Bailey Wright thunderbolt into the far corner levelled on 58 minutes and it seemed Louth had won it as a Brigg defender failed to deal with a long ball and gifted it to Jordan Smith who had the composure to slot home on 81 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But there was a sting in the tail as Alfie Usher equalised at the death.

Louth Town's brand new 50-seater stand made its debut on Saturday.

“I don't know where they got the extra 12-13 minutes of added time from in the second half,” said Louth boss Carl Martin.

“It was the last kick of the game and a killer blow for the lads in the heat and after what they had produced.

“Second half I thought we were superb – their attitude, work ethic and their application.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It was probably the best we had played all season so far second half so it was a bitter pill to swallow.

“But that is football for you sometimes and we had enough chances to have killed the game off before that.

“When you don't kill it off it is still open and they went up the other end and scored.

“It felt like a loss at the end., But I am proud of the lads and what they put in.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We were really good in that second half, especially with the heat and the conditions. It was the same for both teams.”

He added: “First half were looked a bit lethargic and didn't really get into it.

“We had another sin-bin, our captain Alex Aldritch, and they took advantage and went 1-0 up.

“First half was a bit scrappy so we had a few words with them at half-time and I was really pleased with the response from them in the second half.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Fair play to both sets of lads in that heat. It was a great advert for NCEL football.

“Both teams tried to play and it was end to end. They had a few chances, but we had two glorious chances to go ahead which would have probably changed the complexion of the game.

“It was just tough for us conceding so late. The lads were really deflated afterwards. But it is another point on the board towards that magical 40-point mark and possibly the start of another unbeaten run.”

The game marked the debut of the club's brand new 50-seater Paul 'Wally' Walden Family Stand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Martin said: “We had the new stand delivered on Friday afternoon. It looks brilliant and the club are really proud of where we are at the minute and what we're trying to achieve.

“It was full on the day and looked really good. We are proud of how far we have come in such a short space of time.”