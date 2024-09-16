Late Millson strike earns Louth Town a point against leaders
A late equaliser from Adam Millson earned Louth Town a point at home to league leaders Wombwell on Saturday.
The visitors went in front just four minutes in when Gavin Allott converted from the penalty spot after a foul by keeper Alex Lait.
But Bailey Wright levelled with a fine strike on 26 minutes after beating a defender and lashing the ball home.
Wombwell then went back in front nine minutes from time thanks to Ed Agnew, but when the ball fell to Millson on the edge of the box in the 89th minute, he produced a fine volley that hit the net and ensured a share of the spoils.
Louth were due to host Beverley Town in the League Cup on Tuesday night, after this week’s Leader went to press.
They’ll then host Horbury Town in the league on Saturday.