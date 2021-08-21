Late Nick Haughton strike sees Boston United beaten at AFC Fylde

Peter Crook saved a penalty. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United are still looking for their opening points of the National League Noerth season following today's 1-0 defeat at AFC Fylde.

Things didn't bode well for the Pilgrims as Joe Leesley (hamstring) and Jake Wright jnr (illness) joined Scott Duxbury and Jay Rollins on the list of unavailabilities ahead of kick off at Mill Farm.

Things going from bad to worse as United lost Matt Tootle to injury in the first half.

But it wasn't until the final 10 minutes that Nick Haughton bagged the only goal of the game.

The Coasters began on the offensive, Luke Shiels deflecting a Ben Tollitt effort wide and Danny Philliskirk heading off target from the resultant corner.

Boston's Danny Elliott fired over the Fylde bar from distance while Jamie Stott did the same at the other end shortly afterwards.

Tom Platt couldn't find the target with a free header as United looked to open the scoring as the opening 45 ended goalless.

Fylde began the second half by testing Peter Crook, who got enough behind Luke Burke's effort.

Boston continued to push forward, Philliskirk called on to divert Jordan Preston's drive while Chris Neal did well to deny Paul Green.

Fylde finally broke the deadlock in the 81st minute through Nick Haughton, so often United's tormentor.

The Pilgrims conceded their second penalty in as many matches, but after a fine save from Crook Haughton forced home the loose ball.

Back came Boston, with Neal the equal to Preston's effort and Burrow's header as Fylde claimed victory.

FYLDE: Neal, Burke, Conlan, Whitmore, Tollitt, Philliskirk, Haughton (Holland-Wilkinson 90), Osborne (Dobbie 61), Joyce (Nolan 86), Piggott, Stott; Subs (not used): Perkins, Jones.

PILGRIMS: Crook, Tootle (Green 41), Platt, Garner, Shiels, Ferguson, Elliott, Dimaio, Hawkridge (Wright Snr 59), J. Preston, Byrne (Burrow 83); Subs (not used): Thanoj, F. Preston.